On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6pm PST the Anti Police-Terror Project, Community Ready Corps, community self defense organizations and allies will hold a vigil for the thirteen people that were shot, ten killed, on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. We want to show solidarity with Buffalo and let them know that they are in our hearts as they cope with this horrific act of violence taken out on many people of color.
East Bay | Racial Justice
|Wednesday May 18
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Anti Police-Terror Project & CRC
|Oscar Grant Plaza, outside of Oakland City Hall, Oakland CA, 94642
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/ne...
