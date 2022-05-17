top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Solidarity With Buffalo from Oakland, California - A Vigil & Healing Circle
Date Wednesday May 18
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project & CRC
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza, outside of Oakland City Hall, Oakland CA, 94642
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6pm PST the Anti Police-Terror Project, Community Ready Corps, community self defense organizations and allies will hold a vigil for the thirteen people that were shot, ten killed, on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. We want to show solidarity with Buffalo and let them know that they are in our hearts as they cope with this horrific act of violence taken out on many people of color.

For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/ne...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 17th, 2022 9:09 AM
