

to discuss freedom making in the academy for women scholars of color.



Date and time: Wed, May 25, 2022 @ 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PDT



Join us for the launch of the new book, "Community as Rebellion: A Syllabus for Surviving Academia as a Woman of Color", by Latinx Studies scholar Lorgia García Peña in conversation with Angela Y. Davis and Chandra Talpade Mohanty.



Weaving personal narrative with political analysis, Community as Rebellion offers a meditation on creating liberatory spaces for students and faculty of color within academia. Much like other women scholars of color, Lorgia García Peña has struggled against the colonizing, racializing, classist, and unequal structures that perpetuate systemic violence within universities.



Angela Y. Davis regards Community as Rebellion as “a life-saving and life-affirming text, it offers us the trenchant analysis and fearless strategy radical scholar-activists have long needed.”



Speakers:



Lorgia García Peña is the author of Community as Rebellion: A Syllabus for Surviving Academia as a Woman of Color and is a first generation Latinx Studies scholar. Dr. García Peña is the Mellon Associate Professor of Race, Colonialism and Diaspora Studies at Tufts University and a Casey Foundation 2021 Freedom Scholar. She studies global Blackness, colonialism, migration and diaspora with a special focus on Black Latinidad. Dr. García Peña is the co-founder of Freedom University Georgia and of Archives of Justice (Milan-Boston).



Angela Y. Davis is Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz. An activist, writer, and lecturer, her work focuses on prisons, police, abolition, and the related intersections of race, gender, and class. She is the author of many books, from Angela Davis: An Autobiography (now available in a new edition from Haymarket Books) to Freedom Is a Constant Struggle.



