RENTERS’ RIGHTS WORKSHOP
Taller de derechos de los inquilinos
10:30 am Tues, May 17th - Martes, Mayo 17, 17 de Mayo
Most Holy Trinity - Santisma Trinidad
Discover ways to fight Evictions, find alternatives to High Rent Increases; and manage other housing and rental issues faced in the South Bay. The workshop is open to all; and offer special support for predominantly Spanish-speaking renters.
Hable con los abogados de la Fundación Legal sobre desalojos; alto aumento de alquiler; y compra de casa y otros problemas que pueda tener con respecto al alquiler en San José. El taller será predominantemente en español.
NEXT MEETING:
Learn more about our Faith Votes campaign for racial and socio-economic justice 10:30am
For details - Para más información:
Verna Lou Sarte at (408)-835-6708
or/o email rubyramirez [at] pactsj.org
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Date
|Tuesday May 17
|Time
|10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|PACT
|Location Details
|
In Person: Most Holy Trinity, San Jose, CA - Santisma Trinidad
Virtual: Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89645398548?pwd=c3pCVHgyb09CdjM0dzAzMGIyaTZFQ
|
Added to the calendar on Monday May 16th, 2022 11:48 AM
