RENTERS’ RIGHTS WORKSHOP

10:30 AM - 10:30 AM



Taller de derechos de los inquilinos

10:30 am Tues, May 17th - Martes, Mayo 17, 17 de Mayo

Most Holy Trinity - Santisma Trinidad



Discover ways to fight Evictions, find alternatives to High Rent Increases; and manage other housing and rental issues faced in the South Bay. The workshop is open to all; and offer special support for predominantly Spanish-speaking renters.

xxx

Hable con los abogados de la Fundación Legal sobre desalojos; alto aumento de alquiler; y compra de casa y otros problemas que pueda tener con respecto al alquiler en San José. El taller será predominantemente en español.



NEXT MEETING:

Learn more about our Faith Votes campaign for racial and socio-economic justice 10:30am



For details - Para más información:

Verna Lou Sarte at (408)-835-6708

or/o email RENTERS’ RIGHTS WORKSHOPTaller de derechos de los inquilinos10:30 am Tues, May 17th - Martes, Mayo 17, 17 de MayoMost Holy Trinity - Santisma TrinidadDiscover ways to fight Evictions, find alternatives to High Rent Increases; and manage other housing and rental issues faced in the South Bay. The workshop is open to all; and offer special support for predominantly Spanish-speaking renters.xxxHable con los abogados de la Fundación Legal sobre desalojos; alto aumento de alquiler; y compra de casa y otros problemas que pueda tener con respecto al alquiler en San José. El taller será predominantemente en español.NEXT MEETING:Learn more about our Faith Votes campaign for racial and socio-economic justice 10:30amFor details - Para más información:Verna Lou Sarte at (408)-835-6708or/o email rubyramirez [at] pactsj.org Added to the calendar on Monday May 16th, 2022 11:48 AM