top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/17/2022
Renters Rights Workshop - Fight Evictions & Access Housing!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 17
Time 10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorPACT
Location Details
In Person: Most Holy Trinity, San Jose, CA - Santisma Trinidad
Virtual: Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89645398548?pwd=c3pCVHgyb09CdjM0dzAzMGIyaTZFQ
RENTERS’ RIGHTS WORKSHOP
Taller de derechos de los inquilinos
10:30 am Tues, May 17th - Martes, Mayo 17, 17 de Mayo
Most Holy Trinity - Santisma Trinidad

Discover ways to fight Evictions, find alternatives to High Rent Increases; and manage other housing and rental issues faced in the South Bay. The workshop is open to all; and offer special support for predominantly Spanish-speaking renters.
xxx
Hable con los abogados de la Fundación Legal sobre desalojos; alto aumento de alquiler; y compra de casa y otros problemas que pueda tener con respecto al alquiler en San José. El taller será predominantemente en español.

NEXT MEETING:
Learn more about our Faith Votes campaign for racial and socio-economic justice 10:30am

For details - Para más información:
Verna Lou Sarte at (408)-835-6708
or/o email rubyramirez [at] pactsj.org
sm_renterwk-eng.jpg
original image (540x540)
Added to the calendar on Monday May 16th, 2022 11:48 AM
§
by PACT
Monday May 16th, 2022 11:48 AM
sm_renterwksp-esp.jpg
original image (540x540)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code