“Anti-Chevron Day” is a global day of action, every year on May 21st, to remind the world of the impacts caused by the oil company in places such as the Ecuadorian Amazon, Myanmar, and the Bay Area. For the ninth consecutive year, a diverse coalition of groups calls upon the international community before Chevron’s Annual General Meeting on May 26th.

Added to the calendar on Monday May 16th, 2022 11:38 AM