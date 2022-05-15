top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/17/2022
Unmet Needs of SF's Homeless Seniors: What to do?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 17
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorArt Persyko
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85293012012?pwd=V2RYQ2xvR085anBiZkh6UE94ZVdrUT09; Meeting ID: 852 9301 2012; Passcode: 140151
Phone 1 669 900 9128; Meeting ID: 852 9301 2012; Passcode: 140151
Unmet Needs of SF's Homeless Seniors: What to do?
Tues, May 17, 1 PM, Zoom info below.

Speaker: Dr. Allen Cooper, member of PNHP and the SF Gray Panthers.
Speaker: Liz Tarzon, Director of Healthy Aging at Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco

Before COVID there were roughly 1,500 SF seniors in homeless shelters or living on the street. The Advisory Council to the Commission on Disability and Senior Services did a study (bit.ly/HomelessSeniorDisabilityNeeds) which made recommendations to address this problem which was sent to the Commission and to the Department of Disability and Senior Services. Few if any have been implemented. Why? What can be done about it? And how can the Grey Panthers and our allies help?

Dr Cooper says: “….Our goal is to have a hearing on the issue and to use this to get the involved departments to commit to providing more services and perhaps to have the Mayor's office commit to oversight and funding for things such as Inhome Support Service worker in some of the shelters and to get case managers in those shelters as well as transportation for people in shelters to clinics, pharmacies and to services. We would like to have some shelters have beds set aside for seniors and have proposed having 711 Post street, a new shelter, as the first such site because of its facilities. These ideas have been discussed with several supervisors offices. We would like to have organizations like GP and SDA advocate for the hearing and then for the programs…”

Zoom info: ; Meeting ID: 852 9301 2012; Passcode: 140151
Phone in: +1 669 900 9128; Meeting ID: 852 9301 2012; Passcode: 140151

sm_2022-05-12-alone_on_the_streets.jpg
original image (985x624)
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 15th, 2022 10:56 PM
§
by Art Persyko
Sunday May 15th, 2022 10:56 PM
sm_2022-05-12-nothing_about_us_without_us.jpg
original image (743x738)
