Speaker: Dr. Allen Cooper, member of PNHP and the SF Gray Panthers.

Speaker: Liz Tarzon, Director of Healthy Aging at Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco



Before COVID there were roughly 1,500 SF seniors in homeless shelters or living on the street. The Advisory Council to the Commission on Disability and Senior Services did a study (bit.ly/HomelessSeniorDisabilityNeeds) which made recommendations to address this problem which was sent to the Commission and to the Department of Disability and Senior Services. Few if any have been implemented. Why? What can be done about it? And how can the Grey Panthers and our allies help?



Dr Cooper says: “….Our goal is to have a hearing on the issue and to use this to get the involved departments to commit to providing more services and perhaps to have the Mayor's office commit to oversight and funding for things such as Inhome Support Service worker in some of the shelters and to get case managers in those shelters as well as transportation for people in shelters to clinics, pharmacies and to services. We would like to have some shelters have beds set aside for seniors and have proposed having 711 Post street, a new shelter, as the first such site because of its facilities. These ideas have been discussed with several supervisors offices. We would like to have organizations like GP and SDA advocate for the hearing and then for the programs…”



