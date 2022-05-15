Abortion rights are facing their biggest attack since Roe v. Wade passed 50 years ago, and the Democratic Party is doing nothing effective to stop it. The only shot we have at even partially reversing this and all recent attacks on women's and LGBTQ rights, is by building a fighting mass movement of protests, direct action, civil disobedience, school and workplace walkouts, and even strikes.

Join Socialist Alternative and others for an action assembly to discuss concrete next steps for doing just that.