20-Year Anniversary Alumni Performance Event
Date Saturday May 21
Time 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorBridgette Wilkerson
Location Details
Kapwa Gardens
967 Mission St, San Francisco
Root Division commemorates 20 years with a captivating Performance Art Event on Saturday, May 21 from 2-6 pm. Hosted at SOMA-neighborhood Kapwa Gardens, this free outdoor affair will feature over a dozen Studio Artists and Alum from Root Division’s Studios Program.

Witness a variety of creative performances; including interactive, musical, interdisciplinary, and durational performances among others.

Guests are encouraged to interact with the artists and participate in live art installations such as; SideCaraoke with TNT Traysikel, a social practice artwork that invites participants to sing Karaoke in and around a Filipino traysikel; "Wearing My Burden" by Kiana Honarmand, a performance that invites audience members to add pieces of Persian calligraphy felt patterns to her wearable sculpture headpiece; and much more

Enjoy food and drinks from fun local pop-ups in the garden area. And free all-ages art activity stations!

The 20-Year Anniversary Alumni Performance Event is free or pay-what-you-can with registration. RSVP to attend at:
bit.ly/RD-Performance22.

For more information, visit: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition/20-yr-performance/
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/20-yr-anniversary/

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 15th, 2022 3:49 PM
§SideCaraoke with TNT Traysikel,
by Bridgette Wilkerson
Sunday May 15th, 2022 3:49 PM
https://rootdivision.org/20-yr-anniversary/
