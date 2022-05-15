Root Division commemorates 20 years with a captivating Performance Art Event on Saturday, May 21 from 2-6 pm. Hosted at SOMA-neighborhood Kapwa Gardens, this free outdoor affair will feature over a dozen Studio Artists and Alum from Root Division’s Studios Program.
Witness a variety of creative performances; including interactive, musical, interdisciplinary, and durational performances among others.
Guests are encouraged to interact with the artists and participate in live art installations such as; SideCaraoke with TNT Traysikel, a social practice artwork that invites participants to sing Karaoke in and around a Filipino traysikel; "Wearing My Burden" by Kiana Honarmand, a performance that invites audience members to add pieces of Persian calligraphy felt patterns to her wearable sculpture headpiece; and much more
Enjoy food and drinks from fun local pop-ups in the garden area. And free all-ages art activity stations!
The 20-Year Anniversary Alumni Performance Event is free or pay-what-you-can with registration. RSVP to attend at:
bit.ly/RD-Performance22.
For more information, visit: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition/20-yr-performance/
|Date
|Saturday May 21
|Time
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Bridgette Wilkerson
|Location Details
|
Kapwa Gardens
967 Mission St, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/20-yr-anniversary/
► ▼ IMC Network