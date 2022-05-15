



Witness a variety of creative performances; including interactive, musical, interdisciplinary, and durational performances among others.



Guests are encouraged to interact with the artists and participate in live art installations such as; SideCaraoke with TNT Traysikel, a social practice artwork that invites participants to sing Karaoke in and around a Filipino traysikel; "Wearing My Burden" by Kiana Honarmand, a performance that invites audience members to add pieces of Persian calligraphy felt patterns to her wearable sculpture headpiece; and much more



Enjoy food and drinks from fun local pop-ups in the garden area. And free all-ages art activity stations!



The 20-Year Anniversary Alumni Performance Event is free or pay-what-you-can with registration. RSVP to attend at:

bit.ly/RD-Performance22.



