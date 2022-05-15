Help restore our Bay and get some much needed fresh air at the
Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge.
Co-hosted by Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful and San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory
Date and time: Sun, May 22, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-planting-for-pollinators-in-the-marsh-registration-321127158977
About this event
Come out to the Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge for a few hours to restore part of the Bay. While you are removing invasive vegetation, planting new plants, or laying down mulch, you'll get to enjoy the fresh air of the Bay, see lots of birds, and learn from restoration experts about why this work is so important.
Community service hours available.
REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:
*Follow current County requirements related to COVID-19. Since this event has a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, wearing a mask and keeping 6ft social distance when possible is required. We will not provide masks. Also if you feel ill on the day of the event, you agree that you will not attend.
*Must acknowledge that you are 12+ years of age and you are here on your own time, and if you are 12-17 years of age that you will have an adult responsible for you during the entire event.
