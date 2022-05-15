

Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge.



Co-hosted by Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful and San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory



Date and time: Sun, May 22, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



RSVP:





About this event



Come out to the Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge for a few hours to restore part of the Bay. While you are removing invasive vegetation, planting new plants, or laying down mulch, you'll get to enjoy the fresh air of the Bay, see lots of birds, and learn from restoration experts about why this work is so important.



Community service hours available.



REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:



*Follow current County requirements related to COVID-19. Since this event has a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, wearing a mask and keeping 6ft social distance when possible is required. We will not provide masks. Also if you feel ill on the day of the event, you agree that you will not attend.



