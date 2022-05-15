top
South Bay
South Bay
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/22/2022
Volunteer to Plant & Mulch for Pollinators at Don Edwards SF Bay Wildlife Refuge
Date Sunday May 22
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorKCCB & SF Bay Bird Observatory
Location Details
Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge - Environmental Education Center, 1751 Grand Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95002

Mask required since there will be a mix of vaccinated & unvaccinated volunteers
Help restore our Bay and get some much needed fresh air at the
Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge.

Co-hosted by Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful and San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory

Date and time: Sun, May 22, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-planting-for-pollinators-in-the-marsh-registration-321127158977


About this event

Come out to the Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge for a few hours to restore part of the Bay. While you are removing invasive vegetation, planting new plants, or laying down mulch, you'll get to enjoy the fresh air of the Bay, see lots of birds, and learn from restoration experts about why this work is so important.

Community service hours available.

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:

*Follow current County requirements related to COVID-19. Since this event has a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, wearing a mask and keeping 6ft social distance when possible is required. We will not provide masks. Also if you feel ill on the day of the event, you agree that you will not attend.

*Must acknowledge that you are 12+ years of age and you are here on your own time, and if you are 12-17 years of age that you will have an adult responsible for you during the entire event.
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 15th, 2022 3:38 PM
Add Your Comments
