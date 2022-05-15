



Gather: Saturday, June 4 at 1PM by the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union building at 324 Front Street.



Because this is about community, and community is joyous, join us for games, performances, music, calls to togetherness, and art-making.



Because this is about stopping something truly reprehensible, we will also have protest signs and fiery speeches, protest songs and games .



Please contact us at



And if you have the means, please consider contributing to our legal and campaign fund here:

http://www.gofundme.com/f/buildcommunitysc Join in for a festive, family-friendly demonstration in support of affordable housing and to oppose the construction of a luxury hotel at the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union building and the two adjacent City-owned lots.Gather: Saturday, June 4 at 1PM by the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union building at 324 Front Street.Because this is about community, and community is joyous, join us for games, performances, music, calls to togetherness, and art-making.Because this is about stopping something truly reprehensible, we will also have protest signs and fiery speeches, protest songs and games .Please contact us at buildcommunitySC [at] gmail.com to help organize, volunteer, be added to our contact list, or to perform at the event!And if you have the means, please consider contributing to our legal and campaign fund here: Added to the calendar on Sunday May 15th, 2022 2:27 PM