Related Categories: Peninsula | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
Birds of POST Protected Lands webinar
Date Thursday May 26
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Open Space Trust (POST)
Location Details
Online event - FREE
Join a photo filled presentation on Bay Area birds, which will provide a snapshot
of several bird species you may find on POST protected lands.

Host: Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST)

When: Thu, May 26, 2022 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM PDT

Where: Online event - FREE

Register: https://openspacetrust.org/event/birds-of-post-protected-lands/

Link to POST Birding Guide: https://openspacetrust.org/content-library/bird-guide-download/


Diane and Peter Hart are adult-onset birders who slouched into birding and bird photography while winding down their professional careers. Diane as an educator and author of 20 textbooks, Peter as an Artificial Intelligence and robotics pioneer, founded or led half a dozen companies and international research centers. They have complemented their field time with volunteer service to the word of birds, Diane as past president of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, and Peter as a Board member of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

In the Summer of 2020, as the full scope and impact of COVID became apparent, Diane had the bright idea of using the enforced isolation and separation from others as an opportunity to start a new bird photography project. Her concept was to create a photographic record of the avifauna found on lands protected by POST, the Peninsula Open Space Trust.

Working as a team, they have photographed birds on more than 50 POST-protected locations and created the photo gallery Birds of Protected Lands. The gallery currently holds nearly 2,000 photos representing 196 species from 49 avian families. The photos are organized taxonomically by family and species, as you would find in any field guide.

This talk will present the best-of-the-best of these photos, organized not taxonomically but as you would find species if you visited the many distinct habitats that POST has protected.
