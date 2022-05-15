What are the impacts of COVID-19 on low-income communities in Sonoma County? by Sonoma State University Students



With COVID-19 causing stay at home orders and social distancing, many people/businesses of Sonoma county were affected. Impacts like these can have very large effects on low-income families and individuals. Putting people out of work, due to laying off workers, is critical to the decline of the wellbeing of low-income families. We are interested in looking at impacts that COVID-19 has had on Sonoma County.