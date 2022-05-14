How Foster Care Affects Outcomes in Adulthood by SSU 's Investigative Sociology Spring 2022



Megan Lucas, Romelly Rivera, Leticia Martinez, Zakayya Nichols, Jocelyn McMillan, Valdemar Arreola, Arlette Martinez



An insight into the Affects of Foster as outlined by SSU's Investigative Sociology Spring 2022 Class. It provides in depth interviews of people who work with the Foster Care system and research on abuse of Foster Children.