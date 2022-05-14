California YIMBY Endorses Republican Joe Patterson for State Assembly by CA YIMBY News



Pro-luxury development group California YIMBY has endorsed real estate broker Joe Patterson, a Republican candidate for State Assembly in District 5 in the June 7 primary election. Additionally, California YIMBY Victory Fund PAC has contributed $2,500 to Patterson's campaign. In California, YIMBY organizations are well known for attacking socialist candidates, and those on the left, in favor of moderate Democrats. This endorsement of Patterson for state assembly, a bread and butter Republican with conservative views, highlights how low YIMBYs are willing to stoop in order to further a political agenda that favors supply-side housing production, and the profit of developers, over social equity.

Joe Patterson's opponents in the AD5 primary race are Democrat Rebecca L. Chenoweth, Republican Jason Paletta, and Republican Greg Smith.



The new 5th Assembly District is comprised of the communities of: Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Auburn, North Auburn, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Diamond Springs, Placerville, Shingle Springs, Auburn Lake Trails, Georgetown, Cold Springs, and Coloma.



Joe Patterson was elected to the Rocklin City Council in November 2016, and served as Mayor in 2019. He works as a Broker Associate with Amen Real Estate, which is based in Sacramento.



In addition to the California YIMBY contribution, Patterson's candidacy for State Assembly has also been funded by a $9700 cash contribution from California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC) and a $2500 contribution from California Mortgage Association PAC.



When looking at the Patterson campaign's social media posts over the past two months, there aren't any posts on the issue of housing. There are a plethora of posts lamenting crime and supporting law enforcement groups, as well as complaining about "government mandates" related to the Covid-19 pandemic. One video advertisement posted to the Patterson campaign's social media states: "Joe Patterson will fight to secure our border."



There are also several posts in support of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, an organization dedicated to protecting Proposition 13. A section of Patterson's "Issues" page on his campaign website is titled "Protect Prop 13 and Provide Tax Relief."



"California is in the midst of a $68 billion surplus, this is money taxpayers deserve back. We need it returned. This isn’t for Gavin Newsom to hand out to whoever he chooses," Patterson's website states.



In contrast to Patterson's position, the California YIMBY website states that their organization is in favor of reforming Proposition 13.



The California YIMBY website states: "Long term, we intend to tackle California’s dysfunctional tax system, epitomized by Proposition 13".



The California YIMBY website also indicates their endorsements follow their views on expanding market-rate and luxury housing production, stating that the organization endorses candidates who are "ready to advance legislation that helps us solve the housing shortage for Californians of all income levels."