Soupstock - Free Concert and Festival
Live music, free food, information booths, arts and craft tables, children’s area and lots of fun for everyone
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
PO Box 422
Santa Cruz, CA 95061 USA
santacruz.foodnotbombs.net
menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
1-800-884-1136
|Soupstock 2022 - 42nd Anniversary of the Founding of Food Not Bombs
|Date
|Sunday May 22
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|
San Lorenzo Park - Duck Island
137 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|
