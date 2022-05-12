



When: Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 11am - 1pm PDT



Where: Lake Merritt Amphitheater - between 12th St. and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA, 94612



More info:



Peaceful protest. This event is part of the nationwide day of action for reproductive freedom being led by Planned Parenthood, Women's March, UltraViolet, and MoveOn.





On Monday, May 2nd, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade.



This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion. 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion.



The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.



Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 3:15 PM