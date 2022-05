This episode of Challenging Colonialism examines the history of the Indian Boarding Schools that impacted thousands of Indigenous Californian children, specifically focusing on Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, Stewart Indian School in Reno, and Saint Boniface Indian School in Banning. Duration: 1 hr 1 min 30 sec

Beginning in the 1880s, Indian Boarding Schools across the country operated with the stated goal to “kill the Indian and save the man.” These institutions were key to U.S. policies that aimed to assimilate native children by removing ties to their own cultures.Speakers:Tara Baugas (Diné), Dr. Kevin Whalen, Amanda Wixon (Chickasaw/Choctaw), Dr. Daisy Ocampo (Caz’ Ahmo Nation of Zacatecas, Mexico), Dr. Jean Keller, Dr. Samantha Williams, Dr. Katie Keliiaa (Yerington Paiute and Washoe), & Kelly Leah Stewart (Luiseño & Gabrieliño-Tongva).Audio editing by Daniel StonebloomInterviews by Martin Rizzo-MartinezMusic by G. GonzalesThe title of this episode, Colonialism Through Education, comes from our interview with Kelly Leah Stewart.Supported by the California State Parks Foundation: https://www.calparks.org/ Links & Further Reading:Brave Hearts: A Visual History of Sherman Indian Boarding School https://www.artsteps.com/view/60767f1692d424ead81fa667 Recording of virtual launch of “Brave Hearts”Salt Song Trail (Film about the Salt Songs of the Southern NUWUVI (Paiute People), who gathered at the Sherman Institute to sing for children who never returned homeNational Native American Boarding School Healing CoalitionSherman Indian MuseumStewart Indian SchoolSt. Boniface Indian School & CemeteryGenoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation ProjectGenoa Indian School MuseumCarlisle Indian School Digital Resource CenterNative Wellness InstituteAway from Home: American Indian Boarding School StoriesUniversity of Manotoba - National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation https://nctr.ca/ Kevin Whalen, Native Students at Work: American Indian Labor and Sherman Institute’s Outing Program, 1900-1945Jean Keller, Empty Beds: Indian Student Health at Sherman Institute, 1902-1922Samantha M. Williams: Assimilation, Resilience, and Survival: A History of the Stewart Indian School, 1890-2020Kelly Leah Stewart (Re)writing and (Re)righting California Indian Histories: Legacies of Saint Boniface Indian Industrial School, 1890-1935Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod