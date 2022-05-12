SANTA CRUZ: Bans Off Our Bodies! Rally for Reproductive Justice
Date & Time: Saturday, May 14 @ 11am – 1pm PDT
Location: Santa Cruz Clock Tower, N. Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
More info: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/461392/
This event is part of the nationwide day of action for reproductive freedom being led by Planned Parenthood, Women's March, UltraViolet, and MoveOn
On May 2nd, we learned from a leaked draft opinion that SCOTUS is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping the constitutional right to abortion in spite of fifty years of precedent.
The Supreme Court is making their official decision on abortion rights in June. Once that happens, 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people could live without local access to abortion care.
Roe has always been the floor, not the ceiling. Many Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color experience barriers to accessing abortions. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.
We have to act NOW, all across the country. Together we will send a strong message that we're not backing down. Supporting abortion access must be protected and defended.
