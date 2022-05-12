Join the QTAPI(Queer Trans API) Coalition for an evening of community gathering.
An evening of fun, food, and films…Happening at Oakland Asian Cultural Center right in Oakland’s Chinatown, this event is to highlight, celebrate and bring together Queer Transgender Gender Non-Binary Intersex ASIAN PACIFIC ISLANDERS during the API Heritage Month. A gathering presented to you by ParivarBayArea in association with Oakland Asian Cultural Center along with QTAPI Coalition. Come out to enjoy food, drinks, and performances by Asian Queer Trans Artists!
Vaccinations, boosters, and testing kits will be also available onsite. And a community fair for resources.
Come out and be part of the community and be part of Asian PRIDE.
This event is part of 2022 San Francisco Bay Area QTAPI Week.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/4/2022
|Queer Trans Asian Pride – A Community Gathering
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 04
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/qtapi-week-2022/
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 2:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network