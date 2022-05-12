Join the QTAPI(Queer Trans API) Coalition for an evening of community gathering.



An evening of fun, food, and films…Happening at Oakland Asian Cultural Center right in Oakland’s Chinatown, this event is to highlight, celebrate and bring together Queer Transgender Gender Non-Binary Intersex ASIAN PACIFIC ISLANDERS during the API Heritage Month. A gathering presented to you by ParivarBayArea in association with Oakland Asian Cultural Center along with QTAPI Coalition. Come out to enjoy food, drinks, and performances by Asian Queer Trans Artists!



Vaccinations, boosters, and testing kits will be also available onsite. And a community fair for resources.



Come out and be part of the community and be part of Asian PRIDE.



This event is part of 2022 San Francisco Bay Area QTAPI Week. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/qtapi-week-2022/

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 2:10 PM