Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 5/14/2022
Palo Alto: Bans Off Our Bodies! Sidwalk Rally for Choice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLocal volunteers
Location Details
Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Rd., Palo Alto 94301
PALO ALTO: Bans Off Our Bodies! Rally for Choice

Host: local volunteers

Where: Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Rd., Palo Alto 94301

When: Saturday, May 14 @ 11 AM - noon

More info: ​https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/461339/

SCOTUS is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion despite fifty years of precedent.

When the official decision is announced next month, 26 states could immediately ban abortion. Every person deserves the freedom to make their own personal reproductive health decisions.

On May 14, Americans from coast to coast will raise our voices in unison: we are not backing down. Abortion access must be protected and defended.

This event is part of the nationwide day of action for reproductive rights being led by
Planned Parenthood, Women's March, UltraViolet and MoveOn.

sm_a_ppmm_1.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 12:57 PM
