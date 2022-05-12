



Host: local volunteers



Where: Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Rd., Palo Alto 94301



When: Saturday, May 14 @ 11 AM - noon



More info: ​



SCOTUS is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion despite fifty years of precedent.



When the official decision is announced next month, 26 states could immediately ban abortion. Every person deserves the freedom to make their own personal reproductive health decisions.



On May 14, Americans from coast to coast will raise our voices in unison: we are not backing down. Abortion access must be protected and defended.



This event is part of the nationwide day of action for reproductive rights being led by

Planned Parenthood, Women's March, UltraViolet and MoveOn.



