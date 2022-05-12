top
South Bay
South Bay
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 5/14/2022
San Jose: Bans Off Our Bodies! Rally for Reproductive Freedom
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details
Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA, 95113
SAN JOSE: Bans Off Our Bodies! Rally at City Hall

On May 14, we turn our rage into action to demand: Bans Off Our Bodies! We will not accept anything less than our right to determine our futures on our own timelines.

Are you with us?

Organization: Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Date & time: Saturday, May 14 @ 11 AM PT

Location: Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA, 95113

More info: https://www.facebook.com/plannedparenthoodmm/


On Monday, May 2nd, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade.

This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion. This means 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion.

The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte invites you to join these efforts during this moment of crisis. It is necessary to act now, all across the country, not only to demonstrate that people support abortion access, but to show that we won’t back down.
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 11:39 AM
