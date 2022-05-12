11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





On May 14, we turn our rage into action to demand: Bans Off Our Bodies! We will not accept anything less than our right to determine our futures on our own timelines.



Are you with us?



Organization: Planned Parenthood Mar Monte



Date & time: Saturday, May 14 @ 11 AM PT



Location: Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA, 95113



More info:





On Monday, May 2nd, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade.



This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion. This means 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion.



The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.



