

Stanislav Khristenko in a Benefit concert for Ukraine.



4 PM Concert / Doors Open at 3:30 PM



Mr. Khristenko has been praised for his emotional intensity, charismatic expression, “pallette of touches”, “solid” and “precise” technique by

The New York Times.



PROGRAM:

Frederic Chopin: Four Ballades

Works by Ukrainian composers:

Boris Lyatoshinsky and Valentin Silverstrov



ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Stanislav Khristenko was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and got his early music education there. He gave his first piano solo recital in Kharkiv Philharmonic Hall at the age of 11. Later he graduated from Moscow Tchaikovsky conservatory before moving to the United States in 2008. Most of his family still resides in Kharkiv. In recent years, Stanislav started projects in his hometown by co-founding one of the major classical music festivals in Ukraine, KharkivMusicFest, as well as founding Nova Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra. In just 4 years of existence, KharkivMusicFest presented performances of the world’s top musicians as well as unique projects including outreach concerts, painted pianos on streets, Festival Orchestra, a classical music forum, Children’s Orchestra, among others. 2020 KharkivMusicFest had to be canceled due to the pandemic and most of its program was presented in the Spring of 2021. This year's KharkivMusicFest was planned for the end of March. Its large-scale program had to be replaced with one concert in the subway shelter by only five musicians that stayed in the city. This year KharkivMusicFest was featured by Washington Post, ABC News, among others.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/27/classical-music-kharkiv-concert-ukraine-war/



As a Founder and Music Director of Nova Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra, Stanislav has conducted works of over 40 composers in the orchestra’s first three seasons. In the 2018-2019 season Nova Sinfonietta ArtConnect project brought together musicians from Odesa, Lviv, and Kyiv chamber orchestras for alongside performances. Nova Sinfoneittta orchestra musicians started a Children's Orchestra initiative playing alongside young musicians. Later it became KharkivMusicFest Children's orchestra. Orchestra's activities were interrupted by the pandemic in 2020. At this moment most of the musicians have left Kharkiv to find shelter all over Europe.



Presented By The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series.



This concert raises funds for Ukraine. Unable to Attend? You may still donate. The Distinguished Artists Concert Foundation is a 501C organization. Thank you for your support!



PURCHASE TICKETS: $100.00 (+$3.49 service fee)

https://www.purplepass.com/#235032/Distinguished_Artists_Concert_Series-Benefit_for_Ukraine_featuring_Ukrainian_Concert_Pianist_Stanislav_Khristenko-Peace_United_Church_of_Christ-June-26-2022.html



Brussels Chopin Days -

Stanislav Khristenko plays F. Chopin: Ballade No. 1, Op. 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEBjbmtiL4&feature=youtu.be



http://www.Stanislavkhristenko.com



Nova Ukraine Proudly Presents Ukrainian PianistStanislav Khristenko in a Benefit concert for Ukraine.4 PM Concert / Doors Open at 3:30 PMMr. Khristenko has been praised for his emotional intensity, charismatic expression, “pallette of touches”, “solid” and “precise” technique byThe New York Times.PROGRAM:Frederic Chopin: Four BalladesWorks by Ukrainian composers:Boris Lyatoshinsky and Valentin SilverstrovABOUT THE ARTIST:Stanislav Khristenko was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and got his early music education there. He gave his first piano solo recital in Kharkiv Philharmonic Hall at the age of 11. Later he graduated from Moscow Tchaikovsky conservatory before moving to the United States in 2008. Most of his family still resides in Kharkiv. In recent years, Stanislav started projects in his hometown by co-founding one of the major classical music festivals in Ukraine, KharkivMusicFest, as well as founding Nova Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra. In just 4 years of existence, KharkivMusicFest presented performances of the world’s top musicians as well as unique projects including outreach concerts, painted pianos on streets, Festival Orchestra, a classical music forum, Children’s Orchestra, among others. 2020 KharkivMusicFest had to be canceled due to the pandemic and most of its program was presented in the Spring of 2021. This year's KharkivMusicFest was planned for the end of March. Its large-scale program had to be replaced with one concert in the subway shelter by only five musicians that stayed in the city. This year KharkivMusicFest was featured by Washington Post, ABC News, among others.As a Founder and Music Director of Nova Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra, Stanislav has conducted works of over 40 composers in the orchestra’s first three seasons. In the 2018-2019 season Nova Sinfonietta ArtConnect project brought together musicians from Odesa, Lviv, and Kyiv chamber orchestras for alongside performances. Nova Sinfoneittta orchestra musicians started a Children's Orchestra initiative playing alongside young musicians. Later it became KharkivMusicFest Children's orchestra. Orchestra's activities were interrupted by the pandemic in 2020. At this moment most of the musicians have left Kharkiv to find shelter all over Europe.Presented By The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series.This concert raises funds for Ukraine. Unable to Attend? You may still donate. The Distinguished Artists Concert Foundation is a 501C organization. Thank you for your support!PURCHASE TICKETS: $100.00 (+$3.49 service fee)Brussels Chopin Days -Stanislav Khristenko plays F. Chopin: Ballade No. 1, Op. 23 For more event information: http://www.distinguishedartists.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 10:49 AM