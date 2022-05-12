Speak out @ the Bans Off Our Bodies March!

Abortion access and reproductive healthcare is under threat! Hear from grassroot activists about why all people need to be a part of the reproductive justice movement to keep legalized abortion and to expand healthcare for all. Speakers will address how the attacks are impacting the disabled, people of color, transgender and workingclass communities. They’ll also share ideas on how to build an inclusive movement that addresses everyone’s needs. ASL Interpreter.



After the Speak Out, join the Bay Area Reproductive Justice contingent in the Bans Off Our Bodies march that starts at 11:00 a.m. at the San Francisco Civic Center Plaza. (Line-up starts at 10:45 am) For more event information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 12th, 2022 4:27 AM