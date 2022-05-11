top
The Unmaking of Mills College
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 18
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMills Rebel Alliance
Location Details
Zoom
Learn what's really been happening behind the scenes at Mills College, and what the Northeastern acquisition means for Oakland.
----
If you have not yet heard the news that the Mills College administration sold this treasured cultural institution out from under its students, staff, faculty and alumnae, it's time to get informed.

This Zoom discussion will feature perspectives from affected community members at Mills, in Oakland, and around the nation, where women's colleges and small liberal arts colleges are under attack by corporate predators, just like public schools.

The presentation will reveal discoveries by Save Mills College, All4Mills, and other bodies, including:

* Why Mills didn't have to close
* The "Shock and Awe" campaign
* How students & faculty have suffered and been silenced
* Possible futures for Mills
* Community consequences

With appearances by affected students, parents, faculty, survivors of other college acquisitions, plus OUSD and Oakland leaders who will comment on the "takeover trend" in education, this event will create space for more discussion around this devastating occurrence than the College ever permitted its community.

This event takes place from May 3rd to May 18th, the anniversary of the 1990 student strike. Notable alumnae from the historic strike class will also make remarks.

Lucky guests will receive raffle prizes.

---

Watch Party May 3-18

Prepare for this event by watching "The Unmaking of a College," a new feature film about a similar crisis at Hampshire College. (https://kinomarquee.com/film/the-unmaking-of-a-college/61f04ab4b12c5f00015c3d94/save-mills-college) This first-run theatrical release about a similar corporate takeover of a small liberal arts college reveals parallels and important information for all who are concerned with America's education crisis.

IMPORTANT: read and sign this petition: https://www.change.org/p/investigate-mills-college

Free
1075_v0.jpg
For more event information: http://www.millsrebelalliance.net

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 11th, 2022 9:40 PM
