Prayer, panel and poetry on a indigenous/Houseless self determined poor people led movements as solutions to eviction, homelessness, sweeps, GentriFUKation & sacred site desecration
11am Prayer and panel
3pm Po’ poets laureates for Luis J Rodriguez for CA governor
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 5/15/2022
|Homefulness Not Homelessness
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 15
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|POOR Magazine
|Location Details
|8032 Blackarthur (MacArthur) Blvd, Occupied Huchuin (Oakland)
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 11th, 2022 1:23 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network