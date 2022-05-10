Join us for our 24th semi-annual book fair that brings together people interested and engaged in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skill shares, and more!
This year we will have over 70 vendors from publishers, to
micro-presses, to community organizations. The program of speakers and workshops will be presented by ROAR (Revolutionary Organizing Against Racism).
The Anarchist Book Fair is committed to providing an accessible event. It is outdoors and wheelchair accessible. We will have on-site childcare tent for kids. Spanish language and ASL interpretation is available. Please rsvp if you will need on-site childcare or language translation. Email bayareabookfair [at] gmail.com.
Masks strongly encouraged
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Date
|Sunday June 05
|Time
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair
|Location Details
|Outdoors at 1501 Harrison St in downtown Oakland
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 10th, 2022 9:47 PM
