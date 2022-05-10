top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Return of the Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair!
Date Sunday June 05
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Anarchist Book Fair
Location Details
Outdoors at 1501 Harrison St in downtown Oakland
Join us for our 24th semi-annual book fair that brings together people interested and engaged in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skill shares, and more!

This year we will have over 70 vendors from publishers, to
micro-presses, to community organizations. The program of speakers and workshops will be presented by ROAR (Revolutionary Organizing Against Racism).

The Anarchist Book Fair is committed to providing an accessible event. It is outdoors and wheelchair accessible. We will have on-site childcare tent for kids. Spanish language and ASL interpretation is available. Please rsvp if you will need on-site childcare or language translation. Email bayareabookfair [at] gmail.com.

Masks strongly encouraged
sm_tempimage2b1x00.jpg
original image (2446x3673)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 10th, 2022 9:47 PM
