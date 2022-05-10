top
International Sex Workers Day event
Date Thursday June 02
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorRachel West
Emailrachelwest [at] allwomencount.net
Phone415 626 4114
Location Details
Adobe Books and Art Cooperative
3130 24th Street (24th St/Mission BART)
San Francisco
Screening of a documentary film about the occupation of churches by sex workers in 1975 in France which International Sex Workers day commemorates. Readings from Prostitutes Our Life which documents powerful words from sex workers on strike then. Connecting that historic action with present day organizing against violence, poverty, racist enforcement of the prostitution laws and discussion.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 10th, 2022 12:16 PM
