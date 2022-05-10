Nancy has balked at saying the word abortion, and she needs to say it loud and clear now! Join us for evening demo starting at 5pm.



We join with a social media campaign this day to get Catholic Democrats to SAY the word abortion and not conspicuously avoid it. #SayAbortionJoe #SaveAbortionNancy



We have other specific demands for Nancy.



This is a regular location for protests of Democratic party's policies and inaction to save our democracy.



As at others, this will be an entirely peaceful event.



No organization is sponsoring. There will be a diverse group attending. Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 10th, 2022 1:09 AM