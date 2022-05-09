SafeGraph: Data Mining and Surveillance of Reproductive Health by Variant



The high-tech tools of America's Fascist movement are developed in the Bay Area. Data brokerage company SafeGraph has been tracking the geo-location data of cellphones belonging to persons who work in reproductive health, as well as their patients. The CEO of SafeGraph is a UC Berkeley graduate, and their company was headquartered in SF, before moving to Denver in 2020.