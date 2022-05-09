Fossil fuel drilling continues to expand, plastics clog waterways and oceans and deforestation creates drought and extinction events.
Ecosocialism can save the planet, so join Sam Rubin, Bay Area Marxist, ecosocialist and human geographer, whilst he explores these ideas in a lively community discussion and share ways to ensure a cleaner, greener, beautiful future for all.
|Saturday May 21
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Fundraiser
|Bay Area & Seattle/Puget Sound FSP
In Person at New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street San Francisco 94109
Zoom link tinyurl.com/FSMay21
For more event information: http://socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Monday May 9th, 2022 7:02 PM
