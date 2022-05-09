Horses can’t consent to race, but humans can consent to race or volunteer.



REGISTER TO RACE at dxe.io/race - - - - REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER at dxe.io/vt



Dog fighting, dog racing, horse racing and all forms of animal gambling are cruel, exploitative and deadly. If you want Berkeley and Albany to reject animal gambling, come walk, run or wheel in this 5K Race to End Animal Gambling in Berkeley and Albany outside of Golden Gate Fields Animal Gambling Track on public property on Saturday, May 28th at 10am! Don’t care to race? Sign up to the volunteer team at dxe.io/vt!



Most progressive cities don’t accept animal gambling anymore but Berkeley and Albany are sadly lagging behind and still making money off animals killed for “sport” and residents suffering from gambling addiction. It’s time for change!

Free race shirts to first 100 racers / volunteers to check in. Sizes are first-come, first-serve.



—---------------



WHERE: 100 Gilman St, Berkeley, CA

WHEN: 10:00 am check in

ACCESSIBILITY: The race is 3.1 miles that can be ran, walked or wheeled. Don’t want to race? Sign up to be part of the volunteer team instead at dxe.io/vt

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook For more event information: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Berkeley/Rac...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 9th, 2022 6:50 PM