We demand:
- NO escalation from the US
- NO Russian aggression in Ukraine
- Peace talks instead of arm shipments
- Disbandment of NATO
The United States is escalating its involvement in the war. The US military is providing logistical support, US leaders are promising unconditional support, and billions of our tax dollars are being sent over in the form of "lethal aid". The US elites are using Ukrainians as a pawn against Russia, sacrificing them and their country in an attempt to bog Russia down in a multi-year war. The people suffer while Russia and the US duke it out. Join us in calling for an end to the war!
View events for the week of 5/21/2022
|Saturday May 21
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|United Against War and Militarism
|unitedagainstwarandmilitarism [at] gmail.com
|510-859-7326
|Lake Merritt Amphitheater
For more event information: https://twitter.com/UnitedAgainstWM
Added to the calendar on Monday May 9th, 2022 1:36 PM
