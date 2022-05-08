It's that time to tune up those bikes and toss those riding duds in the wash, you won't need them for the World Naked Bike Ride in San Francisco. It's the 4th WNBR of the year. It is time for the 17th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2022 Northern Hemisphere Edition.



We meet near the Cupid's Arrow at Rincon Park in an open public area along the railing. We will begin meeting there at 11:00 AM. Please remained dressed until we have sufficient numbers of riders and are near the time we will ride.



We will have time to do body/face paint and reacquaint ourselves with old friends. Bring body paints, watercolors and markers to apply slogans and designs to each other and adorn your bikes with signs; meet with old and new friends. Our ride begins at the Noon hour.

While it is a "naked" bike ride, all are welcome; it's ride as bare as you dare. You decide how much bare you can dare, you can go all out in the joy of sun clad nakedness, go topless, bikinis, body paint or latex, leotard or lingerie, or tuxedos, whatever you feel like. whatever costume you are comfortable riding with. If you are still uncertain about nudity, than its best to have a sarong, a beach wrap or shorts ready for quick coverup if you want.



All WNBR focus on our continued world wide protest of the domination and dependency of big oil, our need for continued renewable energy and technological advances to better our planet.



Skates or skateboards have ridden along with us in the past. Also we had our first tandem bike in a recent ride. We've had a nude unicyclist and scooters. And music maestro please. How about some of you musical bikes from Rock The Bike sounding off with us?



Our route will take us through many popular spots in the city such as Fisherman's Wharf, the Embarcadero, South Beach, the Civic Center, the Mission and the Castro.



You say you can't make it to the start on time? Don't worry, it's a "Do It Yourself" ride. Join us anytime you find us along the route and feel free to leave when you must. It's great fun and an event you shouldn't miss. Tell all your bike, tech savvy and environmentally concerned friends to join us. It's ride as bare as you dare for the 17th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2022.



#WNBRsf2022 @YEShayahuXX2

@SFWNBR For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5404476976...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:23 PM