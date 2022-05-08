

The vegan popup is FREE to attend and is co-organized by Rich City Rides and Direct Action Everywhere!

We're so excited to work with these amazing vendors and families who will be sharing and selling the fruits of their hard work and dedication with us!

VENDORS INCLUDE:

Mangosay

Fresh fruit mango smoothies and mango turnovers IG @mangosaymango

Vibras Veganas

Tacos, menudo, and aguas frescas IG @veganvibesvibrasveganas

That Hausa Vegan

Delectable hand made treats including donuts, cupcakes, brownies and more! IG @thathausavegan

I’m Diggin’ Us

Salves, hair growth oils, crystals, chocolates IG @imdigginus

De la Paz Remedios

Sea moss gel, granola, sea moss drinks, mushroom-hemp patty! @dlp_remedios

Plant and Soul

Pizza, Po Boys, Cauliflower Bites, Gumbo, and Spicy ChickN Fries IG @plantnsoul

Choc'late Mama Cookie Co.

Black-owned vegan & gluten-free brand providing premium, wholesome cookies IG @chocolatemamacookies

Amor Electrico

Organic, alkaline candies and waffles IG @amorelectrico510

Consciously Sweet

​​Tres leches cake, pumpkin cheesecake, and quesabirria IG @consciouslysweet.withlove

Fruitful By Nature

Organic Vegan Health Snacks like trail mix, granola bars, and more @fruitful.by.nature

White Rabbit Remedies

Herbal organic wellness products IG @white_rabbit_remedies

Ankhcestral

Artisan cultured soft cashew chEase with 7 days of aging and 4 options of flavor: turmeric, 7 herbs, smoked paprika and plain IG @ankhcestral

Baby Momma Rachel

"My Food Stamps Cookbook", plant starts for your garden, & eco-friendly tie dye made by her children IG @babymommarachel

Lupita’s Beans

Authentic Mexican beans and nachos, IG @lupitasbeans

T. Banksy

Art, paintings, IG @reallyfebanksy

Rough Cutz

Semi-precious stones that are wire wrapped by hand IG @_roughcutz @o.wrapz

Soy Rico

IG @soyrico888

Mama Towanna’s Vegan Delights

Southern style tea cakes, cake pops, carob candies and more! IG @mamatowannas @gl0wg0ddess

Vegan Kimist Home Chef

Traditional Vietnamese fried rice paper rolls IG @mizxvietx415

Vegan Peace Punk

Homemade buttons, stickers, and more IG @veganpeacepunk

Tom’s Toffee

Sweet, crunchy almond roca toffee proceeds donated to Black Sheet Retreat animal sanctuary @tomsfactivist

Prime Time Alkaline

Chick'N Sandwich made from a fried Lion's Mane Mushroom Patty, Lettuce Tomatoes, Homemade Pickles, Onion and Vegan Ranch Dressing @prime_time_alkaline

Aya Farms

IG @realmedjoolking

Bien Toxicas Vegan Cuisine

Milanesa plates with rice, beans, and sides @bien_toxicasvegan_cuisine



* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!

This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!

This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."

Check them on out FB:

https://www.facebook.com/rich.cityrides

and Instagram: @richcityrides

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Join us on Sunday, May 15th to enjoy delicious vegan food, support local vendors and families, and make new friends!!The vegan popup is FREE to attend and is co-organized by Rich City Rides and Direct Action Everywhere!We're so excited to work with these amazing vendors and families who will be sharing and selling the fruits of their hard work and dedication with us!VENDORS INCLUDE:MangosayFresh fruit mango smoothies and mango turnovers IG @mangosaymangoVibras VeganasTacos, menudo, and aguas frescas IG @veganvibesvibrasveganasThat Hausa VeganDelectable hand made treats including donuts, cupcakes, brownies and more! IG @thathausaveganI’m Diggin’ UsSalves, hair growth oils, crystals, chocolates IG @imdigginusDe la Paz RemediosSea moss gel, granola, sea moss drinks, mushroom-hemp patty! @dlp_remediosPlant and SoulPizza, Po Boys, Cauliflower Bites, Gumbo, and Spicy ChickN Fries IG @plantnsoulChoc'late Mama Cookie Co.Black-owned vegan & gluten-free brand providing premium, wholesome cookies IG @chocolatemamacookiesAmor ElectricoOrganic, alkaline candies and waffles IG @amorelectrico510Consciously Sweet​​Tres leches cake, pumpkin cheesecake, and quesabirria IG @consciouslysweet.withloveFruitful By NatureOrganic Vegan Health Snacks like trail mix, granola bars, and more @fruitful.by.natureWhite Rabbit RemediesHerbal organic wellness products IG @white_rabbit_remediesAnkhcestralArtisan cultured soft cashew chEase with 7 days of aging and 4 options of flavor: turmeric, 7 herbs, smoked paprika and plain IG @ankhcestralBaby Momma Rachel"My Food Stamps Cookbook", plant starts for your garden, & eco-friendly tie dye made by her children IG @babymommarachelLupita’s BeansAuthentic Mexican beans and nachos, IG @lupitasbeansT. BanksyArt, paintings, IG @reallyfebanksyRough CutzSemi-precious stones that are wire wrapped by hand IG @_roughcutz @o.wrapzSoy RicoIG @soyrico888Mama Towanna’s Vegan DelightsSouthern style tea cakes, cake pops, carob candies and more! IG @mamatowannas @gl0wg0ddessVegan Kimist Home ChefTraditional Vietnamese fried rice paper rolls IG @mizxvietx415Vegan Peace PunkHomemade buttons, stickers, and more IG @veganpeacepunkTom’s ToffeeSweet, crunchy almond roca toffee proceeds donated to Black Sheet Retreat animal sanctuary @tomsfactivistPrime Time AlkalineChick'N Sandwich made from a fried Lion's Mane Mushroom Patty, Lettuce Tomatoes, Homemade Pickles, Onion and Vegan Ranch Dressing @prime_time_alkalineAya FarmsIG @realmedjoolkingBien Toxicas Vegan CuisineMilanesa plates with rice, beans, and sides @bien_toxicasvegan_cuisine* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."Check them on out FB:and Instagram: @richcityrides---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbookIf you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com See less For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1Nv1XD95y

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 8th, 2022 9:58 PM