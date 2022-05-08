Join us on Sunday, May 15th to enjoy delicious vegan food, support local vendors and families, and make new friends!!
The vegan popup is FREE to attend and is co-organized by Rich City Rides and Direct Action Everywhere!
We're so excited to work with these amazing vendors and families who will be sharing and selling the fruits of their hard work and dedication with us!
VENDORS INCLUDE:
Mangosay
Fresh fruit mango smoothies and mango turnovers IG @mangosaymango
Vibras Veganas
Tacos, menudo, and aguas frescas IG @veganvibesvibrasveganas
That Hausa Vegan
Delectable hand made treats including donuts, cupcakes, brownies and more! IG @thathausavegan
I’m Diggin’ Us
Salves, hair growth oils, crystals, chocolates IG @imdigginus
De la Paz Remedios
Sea moss gel, granola, sea moss drinks, mushroom-hemp patty! @dlp_remedios
Plant and Soul
Pizza, Po Boys, Cauliflower Bites, Gumbo, and Spicy ChickN Fries IG @plantnsoul
Choc'late Mama Cookie Co.
Black-owned vegan & gluten-free brand providing premium, wholesome cookies IG @chocolatemamacookies
Amor Electrico
Organic, alkaline candies and waffles IG @amorelectrico510
Consciously Sweet
Tres leches cake, pumpkin cheesecake, and quesabirria IG @consciouslysweet.withlove
Fruitful By Nature
Organic Vegan Health Snacks like trail mix, granola bars, and more @fruitful.by.nature
White Rabbit Remedies
Herbal organic wellness products IG @white_rabbit_remedies
Ankhcestral
Artisan cultured soft cashew chEase with 7 days of aging and 4 options of flavor: turmeric, 7 herbs, smoked paprika and plain IG @ankhcestral
Baby Momma Rachel
"My Food Stamps Cookbook", plant starts for your garden, & eco-friendly tie dye made by her children IG @babymommarachel
Lupita’s Beans
Authentic Mexican beans and nachos, IG @lupitasbeans
T. Banksy
Art, paintings, IG @reallyfebanksy
Rough Cutz
Semi-precious stones that are wire wrapped by hand IG @_roughcutz @o.wrapz
Soy Rico
IG @soyrico888
Mama Towanna’s Vegan Delights
Southern style tea cakes, cake pops, carob candies and more! IG @mamatowannas @gl0wg0ddess
Vegan Kimist Home Chef
Traditional Vietnamese fried rice paper rolls IG @mizxvietx415
Vegan Peace Punk
Homemade buttons, stickers, and more IG @veganpeacepunk
Tom’s Toffee
Sweet, crunchy almond roca toffee proceeds donated to Black Sheet Retreat animal sanctuary @tomsfactivist
Prime Time Alkaline
Chick'N Sandwich made from a fried Lion's Mane Mushroom Patty, Lettuce Tomatoes, Homemade Pickles, Onion and Vegan Ranch Dressing @prime_time_alkaline
Aya Farms
IG @realmedjoolking
Bien Toxicas Vegan Cuisine
Milanesa plates with rice, beans, and sides @bien_toxicasvegan_cuisine
* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!
This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!
This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."
Check them on out FB:
https://www.facebook.com/rich.cityrides
and Instagram: @richcityrides
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com See less
Vegan Popup
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Sunday May 15
|Time
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|vegan
|Location Details
Unity Park Community Plaza ( 16th & Ohio ) Richmond, CA.
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1Nv1XD95y
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 8th, 2022 9:58 PM
