2022 World Trade Month - Expanding California African Global Trade by Khubaka, Michael Harris



Since 1938, the United States has recognized May as World Trade Month and used it as an opportunity to celebrate the importance of international trade to the U.S. economy. 2022 Africa Unity Week is helping organize and promote The World Conference of Mayors and Black Towns and Historic Settlements Alliance in California as we build global unity. Together, we must build greater awareness and highlight the role of international business and trade in our communities.

People of African Descent, globally, must take part in this celebration in May, beginning with gathering interesting world trade facts and participating in one or more of the educational events sponsored by government, public and private organizations.



Most of the events are held online, and many of them will be free on the way to 2022 Africa Unity Week in San Diego, California where we are targeting a new generation of young leaders toward building stronger alliances with the 1.6 billion people of the African Diaspora.



The primary objective of The World Conference of Mayors, Inc. is to stimulate positive and constructive relations between mayors internationally, based on interlocking interests and concerns.



Through a network of international municipal associations, mayors, and units of local governments, The World Conference of Mayors, Inc. plans, designs and manages an international, intergovernmental communications system, promoting trust, trade, tourism, technology, treasury, training, and twin city programs and services between mayors and cities of the world.