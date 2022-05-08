The National Police Accountability Project, composed of attorneys nationwide, has filed in federal appeals court in support of Standing Rock Water Protectors. The attorneys told the court that the force used against Water Protectors was "unreasonably excessive," and violated their Fourth Amendment right, which protects people from unreasonable search and seizure by the government.

National Attorneys Organization, Battling Police Brutality, Supports Standing Rock Water Protectors in Federal Appeals Court
Brenda Norrell
Censored News
May 7, 2022

The National Police Accountability Project, composed of attorneys nationwide, has filed in federal appeals court in support of Standing Rock Water Protectors. The attorneys told the court that the force used against Water Protectors was "unreasonably excessive," and violated their Fourth Amendment right, which protects people from unreasonable search and seizure by the government.

"NPAP agrees with the argument of appellants that the force used was unreasonably excessive and in violation of appellants' Fourth Amendment rights," NPAP said in its summary in the 32-page amicus brief filed in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in North Dakota on April 29, 2022.

The attorneys' organization defends peaceful protesters, including those at George Floyd protests, who have been injured by tear gas, bean bags shot out of shotguns, rubber bullets and other munitions fired by law enforcement.

The attorneys are taking a stand against police brutality and defending peaceful protesters who are subjected to force and restrained.

"Over the last two years, NPAP members have encountered a disturbing trend of law enforcement agencies using violent tactics to suppress peaceful protests, including using impact munitions and tear gas against people engaged in lawful First Amendment activity,' NPAP told the Appeals Court in the Standing Rock case.

The attorneys' organization defends peaceful protesters, including those at George Floyd protests, who have been injured by tear gas, bean bags shot out of shotguns, rubber bullets and other munitions fired by law enforcement.