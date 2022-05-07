From the Open-Publishing Calendar
View events for the week of 5/14/2022
|Writers With Drinks featuring Jaime Cortez
|Date
|Saturday May 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Charlie Jane Anders
|Location Details
|The Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St.
|
For more event information: http://www.writerswithdrinks.com
