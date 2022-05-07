This month, Writers With Drinks features the triumphant return of Jaime Cortez, author of the new short story collection Gordo. Plus Shanthi Sekaran, author of The Samosa Rebellion and Lucky Boy, and Josiah Luis Alderete, author of Baby Axolotls & Old Pochos. Plus more readers TBA. Charlie Jane Anders hosts. This event is a fundraiser for SF district attorney Chesa Boudin.

