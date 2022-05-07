top
NASRIN story of a courageous Iranian lawyer and political prisoner
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 20
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Sensible Cinema and the IEC
Location Details
VIA ZOOM
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81874845936?pwd=Y2RCOVV2UDlCNVhjMUd6TGdmOHpqZz09
Meeting ID: 818 7484 5936 Passcode: 205900
SENSIBLE CINEMA
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST SOCIETY OF SAN FRANCISCO
NASRIN
FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022, 6:30 PM

Nasrin is a powerful feature documentary by filmmakers Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross, that was filmed inside Iran by people risking arrests and imprisonment to bring this inspiring ‘candle in the dark’ to the bright screen. The film is narrated by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and includes an original song performed by internationally known artist Angélique Kidjo.

Nasrin traces the journey of Nasrin Sotoudeh—Iranian defense lawyer, political prisoner, human rights and women’s rights activist. It also profiles the untold story of the courageous women’s movement in Iran. Nasrin was arrested and sent to prison in 2018 for representing the “Girls of Revolution Street”—defending women who were protesting Iran’s law that mandates women to wear head scarves (or hijab). She was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes and yet has gone on several prison hunger strikes to demand freedom for all political prisoners in Iran. Before this, she had already spent three years in prison (2010-2013) for her work as a rights attorney.

There will be a welcome by the Sensible Cinema crew, followed by a brief introduction by Dolly Veale, an initiator of the Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners NOW (https://www.freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow.org/)

The film features acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, journalist Ann Curry, exiled women’s rights activist Mansoureh Shojaee, and Nasrin’s equally courageous husband Reza Khandan… An Amnesty International petition calling for her release received over a million signatures from 200 countries.

For more information please contact:
Melvin Starks (melvinstarks734 [at] yahoo.com) or Larry Danos (415-722-6480)
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 7th, 2022 11:36 AM
