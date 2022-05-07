



Please join us to rally for peace in Ukraine. Bring your own signs if possible.



Host: Peace Action of San Mateo County



WHEN: May 7 at 3 PM - 4 PM



WHERE: Sidewalk intersection of Third Ave and El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402



