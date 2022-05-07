SAN MATEO: Peace in Ukraine Sidewalk Rally
Please join us to rally for peace in Ukraine. Bring your own signs if possible.
Host: Peace Action of San Mateo County
WHEN: May 7 at 3 PM - 4 PM
WHERE: Sidewalk intersection of Third Ave and El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402
https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cheryl/peace_in_ukraine_skdddat9sdhjnfozzppneq
