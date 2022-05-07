top
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Seas are Rising but So are We Say Youth in San Jose
by Earth Day
Saturday May 7th, 2022 3:56 AM
Photos by Chris Cassell, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer
sm_sv_youthclimatestrike22_ccassell_crc4016.jpg
original image (2048x1528)
Youth rose up April twenty second and their elders said that they are happy to pass the baton
§Carry on, oh young folks, in our stead
by Earth Day
Saturday May 7th, 2022 3:56 AM
sm_sv_youthclimatestrike22_ccassell_crc4085.jpg
original image (1539x2048)
§Stage at city hall
by Earth Day
Saturday May 7th, 2022 3:56 AM
sm_sv_youthclimatestrike22_ccassell_crc3921.jpg
original image (2048x1569)
§Sajid Khan candidate for Santa Clara County District Attorney
by Earth Day
Saturday May 7th, 2022 3:56 AM
sm_sv_youthclimatestrike22_ccassell_crc4340.jpg
original image (1565x2048)
Invited by the young organizers because they recognize he is the best candidate for the office. He spoke from the heart and youth said they know he has their best interests in mind.
