Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorZero Waste Sonoma
Emailsloane.pagal [at] sonoma-county.org
Location Details
Tek Tailor
3251 Santa Rosa Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Zero Waste Sonoma is hosting a Free Fix-It Clinic and Reuse Fair for participants to receive help with simple repairs on clothing & textiles, lamps, and bicycles. This collaborative event emphasizes the repair and reuse of existing items and materials while easing the burden on our local landfill and saving participants money.

Other activities include a clothes swap, tours of GreenLynx Reuse & Recycling across the street and fun for the kids with the Children's Museum of Sonoma County which will offer activities at their Museum-On-The-Go Bus! And FREE FOOD - through a sponsorship from Recology Sonoma Marin, free tacos will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

To further promote the idea of reuse, the event will feature upcycled art from local artists including Patrick Amiot and Trashion Fashion of the Sonoma Community Center.

Sponsoring organizations are leaders in paving the way to a waste-free world. Zero Waste Sonoma is our county's waste management agency, helping residents reduce, reuse, recycle, and discard all materials in the safest and most environmentally responsible way possible.

Tek Tailor, our event host, is a sewing and textile industry that makes the old new again as they receive discarded textiles such as vinyl records, signage, fire hose and feed bags and remake them into unique, colorful and purposeful items.

Goodwerks delivers essential goods to underserved communities and provides zero-waste services to nonprofit entities. The current focus is delivering drinking water to encampments for the unhoused around Sonoma County and the East Bay. They also support activities that advance reusing, repurposing, and rethinking our typically wasteful habits.

Community Bikes' mission is to promote the use of bicycles as environmentally friendly alternatives to automobiles, and to teach all comers - regardless of age, skill level or financial status, to safely maintain, repair and reuse bikes and bike equipment.

For more event information: https://zerowastesonoma.gov/calendar/event...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 6th, 2022 11:27 AM
