SF: Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk & Rally for Peace
Date Sunday May 08
Time 11:45 AM - 2:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCODEPINK SF
Location Details
Starts at Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco, CA


Facial Mask and social distancing for safety please.
Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk & Rally for Peace

CODEPINK will gather, calling on all our sisters and brothers around the world to unite to abolish war. We will walk across the GGB, then hold a peace rally on the other side.

HOST: CODEPINK

WHEN: May 8, 2022 at 11:45am - 2:45pm (PDT)

WHERE: Golden Gate Bridge Plaza (where the event starts), San Francisco, CA

MORE INFO: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp_mothers_day05082022

To honor the history of Mother’s Day as a Day for Peace, we will read the
“Mothers Day Proclamation" (link below) written by Julia Ward Howe in
post-Civil War days in response to the bloody carnage of the Civil War.

https://www.plough.com/en/topics/culture/holidays/mothers-day/the-original-mother-s-day-proclamation

PEACE IN UKRAINE!
BAN MILITARIZED DRONES, BAN NUKES…..YES PEACE & DIPLOMACY!
Russia: STOP BOMBING UKRAINE
USA: NO MORE WEAPONS……NEGOTIATE, DON’T ESCALATE!
NO to NATO, YES to PEACE!
END WAR: 4 the CLIMATE & THE PLANET!

Schedule:

11:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Arrive early for best parking.

12:00 pm: Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge.

1:30 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.

Hope you can join us!
For more event information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp_mothers_...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 6th, 2022 11:03 AM
by CODEPINK SF
Friday May 6th, 2022 11:03 AM
https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp_mothers_...
