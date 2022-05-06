Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk & Rally for Peace
CODEPINK will gather, calling on all our sisters and brothers around the world to unite to abolish war. We will walk across the GGB, then hold a peace rally on the other side.
HOST: CODEPINK
WHEN: May 8, 2022 at 11:45am - 2:45pm (PDT)
WHERE: Golden Gate Bridge Plaza (where the event starts), San Francisco, CA
MORE INFO: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp_mothers_day05082022
To honor the history of Mother’s Day as a Day for Peace, we will read the
“Mothers Day Proclamation" (link below) written by Julia Ward Howe in
post-Civil War days in response to the bloody carnage of the Civil War.
https://www.plough.com/en/topics/culture/holidays/mothers-day/the-original-mother-s-day-proclamation
PEACE IN UKRAINE!
BAN MILITARIZED DRONES, BAN NUKES…..YES PEACE & DIPLOMACY!
Russia: STOP BOMBING UKRAINE
USA: NO MORE WEAPONS……NEGOTIATE, DON’T ESCALATE!
NO to NATO, YES to PEACE!
END WAR: 4 the CLIMATE & THE PLANET!
Schedule:
11:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Arrive early for best parking.
12:00 pm: Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge.
1:30 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.
Hope you can join us!
