



CODEPINK will gather, calling on all our sisters and brothers around the world to unite to abolish war. We will walk across the GGB, then hold a peace rally on the other side.



HOST: CODEPINK



WHEN: May 8, 2022 at 11:45am - 2:45pm (PDT)



WHERE: Golden Gate Bridge Plaza (where the event starts), San Francisco, CA



MORE INFO:



To honor the history of Mother’s Day as a Day for Peace, we will read the

“Mothers Day Proclamation" (link below) written by Julia Ward Howe in

post-Civil War days in response to the bloody carnage of the Civil War.



https://www.plough.com/en/topics/culture/holidays/mothers-day/the-original-mother-s-day-proclamation



PEACE IN UKRAINE!

BAN MILITARIZED DRONES, BAN NUKES…..YES PEACE & DIPLOMACY!

Russia: STOP BOMBING UKRAINE

USA: NO MORE WEAPONS……NEGOTIATE, DON’T ESCALATE!

NO to NATO, YES to PEACE!

END WAR: 4 the CLIMATE & THE PLANET!



Schedule:



11:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Arrive early for best parking.



12:00 pm: Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge.



1:30 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.



Added to the calendar on Friday May 6th, 2022 11:03 AM