Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services
Sacramento: Bans Off Our Bodies! March & Rally for Roe at CA State Capitol
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Affiliates of CA
Location Details
California State Capitol- west steps, 10th St and L Street and N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
BANS OFF OUR BODIES! March & Rally for Abortion Rights at CA State Capitol

The Supreme Court is prepared to end your constitutional right to abortion. Our country is facing an abortion access crisis.

By this summer, 26 states could move to ban abortion — affecting 36 million women,
plus more people who can become pregnant. This is personal.

We will not sit back and watch this happen without a fight. Join us on May 14th
at the California State Capitol to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"


WHEN: Sat, May 14, 2022 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT

WHERE: California State Capitol- west steps, 10th St & L Street & N Street, Sacramento 95814

MORE INFO HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action-bansoffourbody-rally-tickets-329093717167

SIGN PETITION: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/VgKEM4Wq1EyT2tMgatkIow2

For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/?tag_ids=20121


National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include
Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action...

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 5th, 2022 6:39 PM
by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of CA
Thursday May 5th, 2022 6:39 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action...
by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of CA
Thursday May 5th, 2022 6:39 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action...
