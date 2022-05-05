BANS OFF OUR BODIES! March & Rally for Abortion Rights at CA State Capitol
The Supreme Court is prepared to end your constitutional right to abortion. Our country is facing an abortion access crisis.
By this summer, 26 states could move to ban abortion — affecting 36 million women,
plus more people who can become pregnant. This is personal.
We will not sit back and watch this happen without a fight. Join us on May 14th
at the California State Capitol to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"
WHEN: Sat, May 14, 2022 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT
WHERE: California State Capitol- west steps, 10th St & L Street & N Street, Sacramento 95814
MORE INFO HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action-bansoffourbody-rally-tickets-329093717167
SIGN PETITION: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/VgKEM4Wq1EyT2tMgatkIow2
For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/?tag_ids=20121
National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include
Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.
