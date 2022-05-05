



The Supreme Court is prepared to end your constitutional right to abortion. Our country is facing an abortion access crisis.



By this summer, 26 states could move to ban abortion — affecting 36 million women,

plus more people who can become pregnant. This is personal.



We will not sit back and watch this happen without a fight. Join us on May 14th

at the California State Capitol to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"





WHEN: Sat, May 14, 2022 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT



WHERE: California State Capitol- west steps, 10th St & L Street & N Street, Sacramento 95814



MORE INFO HERE:



SIGN PETITION:



For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here:





National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include

Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 5th, 2022 6:39 PM