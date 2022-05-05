BANS OFF OUR BODIES! - Nationwide Day of Action for Abortion Rights
SF Bay Area community organized march for reproductive justice (no rally).
Saturday, May 14 @ 11am – 12pm PDT
SF Civic Center, 100 Larkin St (Grove & Hyde), San Francisco, CA 94102
More info & RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/
SF Bay Area: For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/?tag_ids=20121
Abortion, our fundamental right to self-determination, is under direct attack. The Supreme Court has just released a draft opinion confirming our worst fears: Roe v. Wade is on the brink of being overturned.
Soon the Supreme Court will issue its offical ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, and legal experts widely expect that the Court could likely erase the 50 year precedent that established every woman's right to determine if they will give birth.
If that happens, 36 million people across the country will lose access to abortion.
Join us in San Francisco and in cities across the nation to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"
National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include
Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.
|SF: Bans Off Our Bodies! Protest March for Reproductive Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 14
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March SF, Planned Parenthood, more
|Location Details
|
SF Civic Center, 100 Larkin St (Grove & Hyde), San Francisco, CA 94102
Mask Recommended
|
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/
