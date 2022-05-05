top
SF: Bans Off Our Bodies! Protest March for Reproductive Justice
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March SF, Planned Parenthood, more
Location Details
SF Civic Center, 100 Larkin St (Grove & Hyde), San Francisco, CA 94102

Mask Recommended
BANS OFF OUR BODIES! - Nationwide Day of Action for Abortion Rights

SF Bay Area community organized march for reproductive justice (no rally).

Saturday, May 14 @ 11am – 12pm PDT

SF Civic Center, 100 Larkin St (Grove & Hyde), San Francisco, CA 94102

More info & RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/

SF Bay Area: For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/?tag_ids=20121


Abortion, our fundamental right to self-determination, is under direct attack. The Supreme Court has just released a draft opinion confirming our worst fears: Roe v. Wade is on the brink of being overturned.

Soon the Supreme Court will issue its offical ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, and legal experts widely expect that the Court could likely erase the 50 year precedent that established every woman's right to determine if they will give birth.

If that happens, 36 million people across the country will lose access to abortion.

Join us in San Francisco and in cities across the nation to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"

National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include
Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.

For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/

https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/
https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/458957/
