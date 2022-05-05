



SF Bay Area community organized march for reproductive justice (no rally).



Saturday, May 14 @ 11am – 12pm PDT



SF Civic Center, 100 Larkin St (Grove & Hyde), San Francisco, CA 94102



More info & RSVP:



SF Bay Area: For virtual, canvassing, and other actions, go here:





Abortion, our fundamental right to self-determination, is under direct attack. The Supreme Court has just released a draft opinion confirming our worst fears: Roe v. Wade is on the brink of being overturned.



Soon the Supreme Court will issue its offical ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, and legal experts widely expect that the Court could likely erase the 50 year precedent that established every woman's right to determine if they will give birth.



If that happens, 36 million people across the country will lose access to abortion.



Join us in San Francisco and in cities across the nation to say "BANS OFF OUR BODIES!"



National organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include

Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.



