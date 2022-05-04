top
View events for the week of 5/15/2022
Dangerous Truths 4: The HIDDEN History of the American Revolution
Date Sunday May 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
Emailhumanrights [at] uusf.org
Location Details
Join us on ZOOM Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific Time https://zoom.us/j/97943552080?pwd=ZGI4YkNrTURuT1Fac2ZoZ1JBekRKUT09
Dial by your location (+1 669 900 6833) Meeting ID: 979 4355 2080 Passcode: 399370
Professor Woody Holton is the McCausland Professor of History at the University of South Carolina, and author of several books including Unruly Americans and the Origins of the Constitution, and Abigail Adams, which won the Bancroft Prize. His latest book, Liberty is Sweet, the Hidden History of the American Revolution, is a deeply researched and insightful retelling of the origins of our revolution, examining the mythical narratives of our founding, and consequences of the revolution that are not well known. He will explore with us the lives of common men and women, and especially the roles played by both indigenous and enslaved peoples involved in this complex history.
Our discussion may consider: Who benefitted the most from the American revolution? How does this history and the subsequent writing of our Constitution impact on American life today?
Join us for a lively and provocative discussion!
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 5:24 PM
