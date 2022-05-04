Professor Woody Holton is the McCausland Professor of History at the University of South Carolina, and author of several books including Unruly Americans and the Origins of the Constitution, and Abigail Adams, which won the Bancroft Prize. His latest book, Liberty is Sweet, the Hidden History of the American Revolution, is a deeply researched and insightful retelling of the origins of our revolution, examining the mythical narratives of our founding, and consequences of the revolution that are not well known. He will explore with us the lives of common men and women, and especially the roles played by both indigenous and enslaved peoples involved in this complex history.

Our discussion may consider: Who benefitted the most from the American revolution? How does this history and the subsequent writing of our Constitution impact on American life today?

