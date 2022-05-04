top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 5/7/2022
World Workers Rising
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 07
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSuds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details
online
WORLD WORKERS RISING
Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/WorldWorkersRising
to receive your personal link for this event.

At this post-May Day forum we will explore the current state of labor organizing at home and in other countries. Speakers will discuss recent victories, new leadership, unionization of traditionally marginalized workers, and how this trend is related to the fight for socialism.

Speakers include David Bacon – Photojournalist, author, political activist, union organizer; Barry Eidlin – Assistant Professor of Sociology at McGill University, author of
Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada; and Joe Thompson – Successfully helped organize the first Starbucks union in California
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
suds_forum_flyer_-_2022-05-2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (204.3KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 5:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code