WORLD WORKERS RISING
Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
At this post-May Day forum we will explore the current state of labor organizing at home and in other countries. Speakers will discuss recent victories, new leadership, unionization of traditionally marginalized workers, and how this trend is related to the fight for socialism.
Speakers include David Bacon – Photojournalist, author, political activist, union organizer; Barry Eidlin – Assistant Professor of Sociology at McGill University, author of
Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada; and Joe Thompson – Successfully helped organize the first Starbucks union in California
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
|Date
|Saturday May 07
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
|Location Details
|online
|
