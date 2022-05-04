Online events with John Bellamy Foster, Jodi Dean, Margaret Kimberley, David Wengrow, etc. by Toward increased Networking



Here are about a dozen online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting at 3 pm today, May 4th), featuring people such as John Bellamy Foster, Marcello Musto, Jodi Dean, Jeremy Lent, Margaret Kimberley, David Wengrow, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.