



One of these is Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would--if passed--provide a statement of support from the California Legislature regarding the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's effort to regain federal recognition. Efforts to get the Let the Voters Decide How San Benito County Grows initiative on the November ballot are wrapping up (that initiative would increase democratic participation in land use changes within San Benito County and help protect portions of Juristac and Irek). Join us to hear about all of the actions that have taken place over the last month, the resolutions which organizations have passed, and other issues.



Help us plan for an active May schedule! A draft agenda will be posted shortly at Join us for an information-packed meeting! The draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project in Santa Clara County (which threatens Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site) has been delayed again, with late June being the estimated time of release. However, many other issues are also occurring.One of these is Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would--if passed--provide a statement of support from the California Legislature regarding the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's effort to regain federal recognition. Efforts to get the Let the Voters Decide How San Benito County Grows initiative on the November ballot are wrapping up (that initiative would increase democratic participation in land use changes within San Benito County and help protect portions of Juristac and Irek). Join us to hear about all of the actions that have taken place over the last month, the resolutions which organizations have passed, and other issues.Help us plan for an active May schedule! A draft agenda will be posted shortly at https://www.facebook.com/southbayis For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 1:08 PM