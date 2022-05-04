top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/5/2022
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 05
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Online via Zoom. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdeyspj8iG9Rj38I5CZ3dQCom9F2lur4u
Join us for an information-packed meeting! The draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project in Santa Clara County (which threatens Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site) has been delayed again, with late June being the estimated time of release. However, many other issues are also occurring.

One of these is Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would--if passed--provide a statement of support from the California Legislature regarding the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's effort to regain federal recognition. Efforts to get the Let the Voters Decide How San Benito County Grows initiative on the November ballot are wrapping up (that initiative would increase democratic participation in land use changes within San Benito County and help protect portions of Juristac and Irek). Join us to hear about all of the actions that have taken place over the last month, the resolutions which organizations have passed, and other issues.

Help us plan for an active May schedule! A draft agenda will be posted shortly at https://www.facebook.com/southbayis
sm_image_2022-05-04_at_12.37_pm.jpg
original image (951x389)
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 1:08 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code