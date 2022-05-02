top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
Help Save Coyote Bush Collective Garden - Eviction Threat
by Coyote Bush Collective Garden (angeles [at] idevdata.org)
Monday May 2nd, 2022 7:36 PM
Coyote Bush was recently served an eviction order. Help us raise funds to save a vital sanctuary.
sm_coyote_2.jpeg
original image (510x680)
Coyote Bush Collective Garden has existed since 2008 and has been cleaning the air of West Oakland with its dozen mature trees for over a decade. It has provided free housing for dozens of people over the years, fed the neighborhood with its produce, provided sanctuary for numerous birds, and powered itself with solar energy, only now it is threatened with eviction.

Without the knowledge of the residents and land stewards, Alameda County sold Coyote Bush to a private owner in a tax-auction. We have since attempted to negotiate with the new buyer, but on May 2 the garden was served with an ‘unlawful detainer,’ which is legal jargon for an eviction.

Theoretically, the buyer is open to selling it to us for the purchase price ($274,000), but he is unwilling to wait 3-6 months for the full amount. Currently, we have raised $30,000 in donations and pledges, which apparently is not fast enough. We now have no choice but to enter into a lengthy legal battle with this new landlord as we attempt to raise the funds.

To donate to our 501c3 and receive a tax-deduction, please go to our PayPal Giving Fund page:

https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2409975

To make a pledge which we will ask for only when we near the full amount, email: gardens [at] idevdata.org

In Solidarity,

Coyote Bush Collective Garden
https://coyotebushcollectivegarden.wordpre...
§
by Coyote Bush Collective Garden
Monday May 2nd, 2022 7:36 PM
sm_coyote_1.jpeg
original image (1536x2048)
https://coyotebushcollectivegarden.wordpre...
§
by Coyote Bush Collective Garden
Monday May 2nd, 2022 7:36 PM
sm_coyote_3.jpeg
original image (1512x2016)
https://coyotebushcollectivegarden.wordpre...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code