International Day of Action for Peace in Ukraine May 7, 2-3pm, UC Berkeley, Bancroft @ Telegraph Ave. Peace in Ukraine Now! Stop Funding War!! Stand with us as we call for peace, distribute flyers, get petition signatures, hold banners and signs. We want: a comprehensive ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian forces; an end to NATO expansion; $ for communities, not weapons and war; a Ukrainian commitment to international neutrality. https://www.peaceinukraine.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 4:44 PM