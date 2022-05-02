Meet us at the Grand Lake Theater to get out the word about NO TO WAR IN UKRAINE. YES, TO PEACE & NEGOTIATIONS. We will flyer passersby about what we can do to end the war. You'll see us holding our coalition banner: PEACEinUKRAINE.org. Supported by members of East Bay DSA, SF Bay Area CodePink, and allies. Contact ( eastbaycodepink [at] gmail.com ) for more info. For more event information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/about

Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 3:38 PM