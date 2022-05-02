View events for the week of 5/7/2022
|NO to War on Ukraine. YES to Negotiations and Peace
|Saturday May 07
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Eleanor Levine
Meet at Grand Lake Theater 3200 Grand Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
For more event information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/about
Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 3:38 PM
